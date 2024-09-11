TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.64

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$97.64 and last traded at C$97.57, with a volume of 19877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVK. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4466421 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

