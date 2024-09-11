Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $369.70

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 369.70 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 367.09 ($4.80), with a volume of 95025313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.87. The firm has a market cap of £24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.45, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

