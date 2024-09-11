Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

