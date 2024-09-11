Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.87 and last traded at $216.20. 28,792,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 97,131,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $729.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.