Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Down 3%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Teton Advisors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

