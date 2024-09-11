The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

