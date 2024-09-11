The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
AES Stock Up 1.5 %
AES stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.