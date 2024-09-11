The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.62. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.74 and a 52-week high of $191.33.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

