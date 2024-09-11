The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $43,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.62. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.74 and a fifty-two week high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.