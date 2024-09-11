The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

