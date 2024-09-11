The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of THG opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

