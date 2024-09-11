The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $213.85.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

