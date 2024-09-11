The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.