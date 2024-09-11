The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
