The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

