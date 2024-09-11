The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Increased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $185.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

