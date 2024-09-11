The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

