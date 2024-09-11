Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.45 and its 200-day moving average is $579.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

