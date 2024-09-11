Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

