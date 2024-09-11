Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.

Titanium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90.

Titanium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.