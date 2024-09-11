Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of TTD opened at $99.71 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

