Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$907.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.6295302 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.