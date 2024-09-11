Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 552.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $463.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.53 and its 200-day moving average is $448.24. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

