Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.4 %

AMD stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a PE ratio of 210.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

