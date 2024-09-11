Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4,615.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

