Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,049.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,925.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

