Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,069. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $633.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.89. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

