Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

