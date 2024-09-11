Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average is $297.68. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

