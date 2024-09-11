Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Triumph Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFINP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

