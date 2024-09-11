Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

