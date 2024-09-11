Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 260 to GBX 270. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trustpilot Group traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.75). Approximately 60,434,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,499% from the average daily volume of 2,325,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.52).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.62. The firm has a market cap of £931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,600.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

