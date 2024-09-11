Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TPB opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.62. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Summer Frein purchased 2,260 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.