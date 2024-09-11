TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

Shares of TWFG opened at $27.27 on Friday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

