TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TWFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TWFG opened at $27.27 on Friday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.91.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
