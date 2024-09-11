Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock worth $2,149,446. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,846,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.72 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

