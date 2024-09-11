Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.83. Uniphar has a one year low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £600.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Uniphar in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

