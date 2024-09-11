United States Steel (X) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United States Steel (NYSE: X) recently:

9/9/2024 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/9/2024 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.57 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – United States Steel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

