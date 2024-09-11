Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $40.22

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.22, but opened at $39.15. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 2,635 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.