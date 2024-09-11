Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

