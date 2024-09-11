UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 66,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

UP Global Sourcing Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120. The company has a market capitalization of £107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

