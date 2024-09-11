Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,066.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,996. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPST shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

