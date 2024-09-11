US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.04 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.04 ($0.45). Approximately 284,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 71,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).
US Solar Fund Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.32.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
