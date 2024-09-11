Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Down 2.6%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 16,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 27,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Usio worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

