V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Treasurer Michael James Smith Purchases 416 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) Treasurer Michael James Smith purchased 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $19,968.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V2X Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the second quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in V2X by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in V2X by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in V2X by 243.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

