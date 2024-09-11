V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Treasurer Michael James Smith Purchases 416 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) Treasurer Michael James Smith purchased 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $19,968.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V2X Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
