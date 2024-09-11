Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Valvoline by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 233,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.