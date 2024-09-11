Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $12.45 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

