Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.