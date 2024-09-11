Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.