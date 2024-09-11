Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 840.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144,576 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

