Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

