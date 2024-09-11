Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,561.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

