Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

